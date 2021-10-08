Finley Farms & The Ozark Mill celebrate grand opening with fall festival

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The 40-acre property that makes up Finley Farms and the Ozark Mill will be celebrating their grand opening this weekend. The festival started Thursday and will go until October 10th. The four-day celebration will include a live music, farm-inspired food, a curated marketplace, live music by local musicians, hands-on workshops, farm tours, family friendly activities and more.

Dayle Duggins with Finley Farms said this is a passion project for Bass Pro Shop owner Johnny Morris and his family. They want this to be a place where the community can gather and enjoy nature.

”This is a project that we have really been super community focused around,” said Duggins. “We listened to the community and heard their feedback and what they wanted out of a destination like this in the center of a town like Ozark. We are really excited to be able to share this with not only the Ozark community but the Springfield community, as a whole in the Midwest, and hopefully beyond.”

The ticketed event is open to the public, with general admission starting at $5 and free entry for kids ages 12 and under. To purchase tickets or see the schedule of events, visit finleyfarmsmo.com/grand-opening.

Friday, October 8

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. | The Workshop open

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | The Ozark Mill open

5 PM | Gates open, $5 general admission, kids 12 and under free

7 p.m. | Family movie night featuring Hocus Pocus and s’mores

Additional programming includes a critter corral, farm tours and kids activities

Saturday, October 9

7 a.m. | Gates open, $5 general admission, kids 12 and under free

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. | The Workshop open

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | The Marketplace featuring live music and a critter corral

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | The Ozark Mill open

6 p.m. | Music by Maddi Warren featuring Alli Butler

7 p.m.| Concert by Dawson Hollow

Additional programming includes standup paddleboarding on the Finley River, a botanical printmaking workshop, farm tours and kids activities. Music by Brian Bulger, Dallas Jones & Jimmy Rea and Joe Majerus.

Sunday, October 10

7 a.m. | Gates open, $5 general admission, kids 12 and under free

7 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Workshop open

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Marketplace featuring live music and a critter corral

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Ozark Mill open

Additional programming includes sunrise yoga, a houseplant and propagation workshop, farm tours and kids activities. Music by Bryan Copeland, Abbey Waterworth and Lyal Strickland.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.