Man charged in deadly shooting in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged one man in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in north Springfield.

Antonio Meanus was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Police say two people were shot around 4:40 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of East Norton Road. The 17-year-old died, and the other was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened during a confrontation between four people. Meanus, Raquan White and a 16-year-old were taken custody, but Meanus is the only one facing charges at this time, according to court records.

Investigators say that White had asked Meanus to accompany him while he sold cell phone. White had agreed to meet another person at the site for the transaction. According to a probable cause statement, White told police that, based on previous interactions with the person he was meeting, he thought he was going to be robbed and asked Meanus to accompany him.

Police say one person, not yet identified, left a facility with another person following behind him, then that person entered a car with White and Meanus.

Meanus told police that the person in the car tried grabbing the cell phone, while White struggled with exchanging the phone. While that happened, Meanus told police a person pulled out a gun and pointed it at White. Police say Meanus then pulled out handgun and shot the person in the car one time.

Police say, after that happened, another person fired shots toward the vehicle. White tried to get out of the parking lot, then ended up hitting a fire hydrant.

According to the probable cause statement, White told police the person he was meeting had asked him to sell marijuana during a conversation before the exchange of the cell phone, but White said he would not sell marijuana he had on him. Officers later found the marijuana at the scene while investigating.

Police say Meanus had a criminal history that included a previous conviction for second-degree robbery, a felony that makes it illegal to possess a firearm.

It’s unclear if additional charges will be filed in the investigation. This marks the 18th homicide reported in Springfield for 2021.

