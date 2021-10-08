Advertisement

Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program announces final winners

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Over 600,000 people entered in today’s final drawing for the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program and winners have been notified.

The program has been incentivizing vaccination for unvaccinated individuals as well as providing rewards for those who are already fully vaccinated.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) notified 180 new winners today, using the information provided through registration.

Currently, these people are listed as “preliminary” winners until their vaccination and registration is verified, elevating them to “confirmed” winner status.

Each “confirmed” winner is guaranteed a $10,000 prize.

The names of confirmed winners will be announced here on Oct. 20.

According to DHSS, 57 percent of Missouri’s eligible population have completed vaccination while 65 percent have initiated vaccination with a fist dose.

Since the launch of the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program, 57,117 adults were vaccinated and...
Since the launch of the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program, 57,117 adults were vaccinated and entered for a chance to win.(Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services)

Entries wee divided into three categories:

  • Red: Missourians age 18 and up who received at least one dose of vaccine on or after July 21.
  • White: Missourians age 18 and up who received at least one dose of vaccine before July 21.
  • Blue: Missourians ages 12 to 17 who received at least one dose of vaccine at any time that they were eligible for vaccination.

During today’s drawing, 80 winners were selected for the Red and White categories.

In addition, 20 adolescents from the Blue category were randomly selected to receive a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

A total of 900 individuals will have been named MO VIP winners.

