Moms and Money: Goodwill Halloween Costumes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Americans are projected to spend more than $10 billion dollars on Halloween this year, which is a record high. If spending big bucks on costumes isn’t in your family’s budget, there are plenty of thrift stores in the Springfield area to check out.

“It’s a really exciting time both for the customers and for us,” said Carlene Mayberry, Manager of Goodwill on Kansas Expressway.

According to Mayberry, the store prepares for Halloween all year long.

“When we finish in October, we start saving for the next year all year long. As we put our regular merchandise we think “can that be Harry Potter? Can that be Cruella,” said Mayberry.

Mayberry said they put out about 300 costumes a day from their donated goods, leaving plenty of options for families on a budget.

“So you could put an outfit together for three kids and yourself for less than 30 dollars. So we’re really proud of that. It gives our employees a really good feeling. You can get your creative juices flowing. Whatever you want to be we’ve got something to make that happen for you,” said Mayberry.

To learn more about Goodwill’s hours and locations click here. Here are some other thrift stores to check out in the Springfield area:

Plaid Door Resale Boutique

Salvation Army

Red Racks Thrift Stores

Blind Community Thrift Store

