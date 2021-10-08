Phelps County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman.

April D. Werner was reported missing on Oct. 6. Authorities say she was last seen in rural Phelps County on Oct. 5, possibly driving a black 2011 Ford Escape with Missouri license plate number XA4-F4U.

Werner is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact Detective Alex Maurer at 573-426-3860 or the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at 573-426-2936.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.