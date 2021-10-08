Advertisement

Republic, Mo. community dedicates new gateway sign ahead of 150th anniversary

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a big day for Republic as city leaders and community supporters took part in a ceremony this morning dedicating a new gateway sign.               

The new sign greets visitors entering town on westbound U.S. 60. Standing nearly 30 feet tall, the sign was paid for with a voter-approved sales tax that passed in 2017.

Republic mayor Matt Russell hopes it serves as a point of pride for people who live in Republic and sends the message to anyone else passing through that the city has a lot to offer.

“We are serious about growing. We’re serious about showing people that we have the right vision for growth, and this shows we’re growing together,” said Russell.

There was also a ceremony celebrating Republic’s 150th anniversary. The city was founded on Oct. 10, 1871.

