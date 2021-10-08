Advertisement

Springfield defense attorney Dee Wampler dies overnight

Springfield attorney Dee Wampler.
Springfield attorney Dee Wampler.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield attorney Dee Wampler has died overnight at the age of 81, according to a close associate with his law firm.

Wampler, an attorney with more than 50 years of courtroom experience, was first elected as a prosecuting attorney in Greene County in 1971. He first gained experience as an assistant prosecutor from 1967 to 1970.

Wampler’s work has been featured in legal journals and law enforcement publications. According to his website, he has published multiple editions of the Criminal Law Handbook and the Missouri Criminal Law Handbook.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

