Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. names new assistant health director

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has named Rinda Davis as its new Assistant Director of Health.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has named Rinda Davis as its new Assistant Director of Health.

Davis has worked with the health department for 17 years. She will step into her new role on Monday, Oct. 11.

Davis has served in a variety of positions in her time with the Department. In these roles she gained experience in many areas of public health, including education, case management, grant management, and vaccinations.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis served as the liaison for the contact tracing team before transitioning to coordinate the Department’s nursing services at the Mass Vaccination Clinic in January 2021.

Davis has a passion for maternal child health, an area she hopes the Department continues to explore in order to address the critical health needs of at-risk prenatal woman and families with young children.

“I want to bring a nursing lens to the leadership team,” Davis said. “The goal of my work has always been to give people the chance to live happy and productive lives. My experience as a nurse, passion for preventative health, and focus on collaboration are strengths I have to offer the Department and community.”

Davis’ education includes a Master’s Degree in Public Health from Missouri State University, and Bachelor’s and Associate’s Degrees in Nursing from Cox College.

