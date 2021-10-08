Springfield priest responds as Missouri Catholic leaders ask Gov. Parson to get rid of death penalty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following Gov. Mike Parson’s denial of clemency for 61-year-old Ernest Johnson, four Roman Catholic Dioceses in Missouri are asking the governor to do away with the death penalty.

Father Patrick Nwokoye is a priest in Springfield and Ozark. He says, when the death penalty first came about, one of the reasons was to prevent people from committing heinous crimes. The church still wants to prevent people from committing the crimes.

“If somebody commits a heinous crime, such as killing that the person be taken, that is what a lot of people were thinking back in those days, because, you know, when you think about it, I mean, there, there probably were no places where people can be detained, and all of that, and they were trying to protect others,” said Father Nwokoye.

Father Nwokoye says killing someone doesn’t bring the other person back.

”You can’t repay someone that does a heinous crime like killing. It doesn’t solve any of the problems that we are trying to solve,” said Father Nwokoye.

He does say just because you have compassion for the person who committed the crime doesn’t mean you don’t have compassion for the victims.

”I think the compassion for the family, their lives were changed. We are talking about brothers, sisters, moms, dads. They will relive this every year on the anniversary,” said Father Nwokoye.

Gov. Parson was not able to interview with KY3 regarding the matter.

