TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews working on flyover ramp for James River Freeway this weekend

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews will close off part of a flyover ramp for James River Freeway this weekend for some maintenance work.

Traffic impacts will begin as soon as Friday night. The ramp connecting eastbound James River Freeway to northbound U.S. 65 will close starting at 8 p.m. Friday.  

Crews are working to clean and seal the bridge deck for the flyover ramp, which is east of Glenstone Avenue. There will be a detour to the Evans Road interchange that will take you back northbound on U.S. 65.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes this weekend. The ramp is expected to re-open by 6 a.m. Monday.

