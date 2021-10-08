Woman stabbed in Mercy Surgery Center; suspect in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on police lockdown Friday morning after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

The Springfield Police Department says the stabbing suspect is now in custody. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

BREAKING- Mercy worker stabbed around 7:15 this morning.

What we know:

-Mercy says the women who was stabbed worked for Mercy in the ministry

-Police believe it is a domestic situation

-Incident happened at the Surgery Center which is closed for the day

@kytv pic.twitter.com/3Ak0RlK2hy — Lauren Schwentker (@L_SchwentkerKY3) October 8, 2021

The stabbing happened just after 7 a.m. Friday. Police responded to the Mercy Surgery Center building at East Seminole Street and South National Avenue in Springfield.

Mercy spokesperson Sonya Kullmann says the woman stabbed is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible. The man left the scene, but has since been taken into custody.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown, but has since reopened. The surgery center remains closed.

In a tweet on Twitter, Mercy said “We will be contacting patients who are scheduled to be in the building today to reschedule or send to another location.”

We will be contacting patients who are scheduled to be in the building today to reschedule or send to another location. — Mercy Springfield (@MercySGF) October 8, 2021

