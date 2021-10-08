Advertisement

Woman stabbed in Mercy Surgery Center; suspect in custody

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on police lockdown Friday morning after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

The Springfield Police Department says the stabbing suspect is now in custody. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

The stabbing happened just after 7 a.m. Friday. Police responded to the Mercy Surgery Center building at East Seminole Street and South National Avenue in Springfield.

Mercy spokesperson Sonya Kullmann says the woman stabbed is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible. The man left the scene, but has since been taken into custody.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown, but has since reopened. The surgery center remains closed.

In a tweet on Twitter, Mercy said “We will be contacting patients who are scheduled to be in the building today to reschedule or send to another location.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after one person was fatally shot Thursday...
Two shot, one killed in north Springfield; two suspects in custody
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Dallas County sheriff addresses rumors in disappearance case of Cassidy Rainwater
Maxamus and his mom sitting with each other
Mother of Greene County teen who died from COVID-19 speaks out

Latest News

Some severe weather possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat returns before storms Sunday night
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has named Rinda Davis as its new Assistant...
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. names new assistant health director
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot through the weekend, then storms Sunday night
Tyler Logan of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, faces has been booked into the McDonald County Jail on...
Arkansas man charged after McDonald County, Mo. authorities find methamphetamine in his car