Fassnight Creek Stormwater Improvement Project completion date pushed back due to construction delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A major stormwater project in Springfield will now require several more months to complete after a series of construction delays.

The city says it has run into some problems, pushing back the construction timeline at Fassnight Creek.

Construction equipment sits lined up across Brookside Drive. The project to prevent flooding is now halfway complete. Crews removed a concrete channel, replacing it with a natural one.

”Which will essentially widen the channel out to help mitigate the floodplain for the art museum and the surrounding residential properties on Brookside,” said Kirkland Preston, a professional engineer with the City of Springfield.

Nearby neighbors have adjusted to some extent since the work began last March.

”It’s been a little bit of an inconvenience, but nothing we can’t work with,” said neighbor Lynn Sanders.

The creek project and waterline repairs on his street have caused detours in almost every direction.

”Well, it’s a mess, and it has been for a while, but it’s got to be,” Sanders sad. “This is an older neighborhood. We’re happy to put up with the mess than having more problems later on.”

Those detours will stick around a little longer. The city says the Fassnight Stormwater Improvement Project will not be complete until late March now, instead of this fall as originally planned.

“Initially, there was a schedule that showed a completion of fall this year,” Preston said. “And we were hopeful we can meet that, but it’s starting to become apparent that due to some of these scheduling and vendor issues, the schedule will need to be revised. Throughout construction, the contractor has experienced some delays, just due to working with subcontractors schedules. There’s been a few material and vendor type delays. And it’s just something that’s, I think, being experienced industry wide in the construction industry.”

City engineers say they allowed contractors some deadline flexibility because of these issues.

Some of those who live nearby, like Lynn Sanders, said they understand the difficulties.

”I understand, things are hard to get,” he said. “Parts and pieces are hard to get. So they had to set it back, so, hopefully the weather will be nice so they can get it done a little early.”

Crews plan to take a break in January and February during the cold weather. Then they will return to hopefully wrap things up.

Brookside Drive will remain closed to through traffic between Kings Avenue and Greene Avenue until the spring. The city says it thanks neighbors for their patience.

