Five medical helicopters respond to serious crash in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Five medical medical helicopters have responded to a serious car crash in Phelps County, Missouri.

It’s unclear how many people may have been involved or hurt in the crash, but crews from five medical helicopters are assisting at the scene.

The crash happened on Highway 63, just south of Edgar Springs. Traffic will be closed in the area for an unspecified amount of time, according to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.