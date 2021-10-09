Huge crowds expected in Mt. Vernon for Apple Butter Making Days

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people are expected to visit Mt.Vernon this weekend for Apple Butter Making Days.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic. This festival brings in a lot of revenue for the city of Mt.Vernon, but also helps support the chamber of commerce. Last year’s cancellation led to a few budget cuts, but people have turned out to support local crafters.

“The fun part is just to see this many people come through our wonderful town,” said Mike Murphy. “It’s good for our town. It’s good for our people. It’s good for all the other vendors. It’s also just rich in tradition.”

It has been a tradition to make apple butter every year in these huge copper pots, but that’s not the only tradition people can check out at this fall festival.

“One of my favorite events is the pet parade,” said Apple Butter Making days Chairman Mike Tebow. “My dad started the pet parade in 1972 and it’s been going on ever since.”

There are also hundreds of craft booths, food, and live music for the whole family to enjoy.

“I mean, I’m just so excited,” said Tebow. “We’ve had such a great crowd. It’s just turned out really well. It’s been a great, great day.”

Apple Butter Making Days is happening on the Mt. Vernon town square on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

