Advertisement

Missing Texas child found alive in woods

Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles...
Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston.(Source: Family handout/KTRK/CNN)
By Michael Oder and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A missing three-year-old boy has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his parents in Texas, the Grimes County sheriff confirms.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell reported a citizen called authorities after hearing something outside, according to KBTX. Crews responded and found Christopher Ramirez in the woods near the 7700 block of FM 1486.

The Grimes County judge said they are having EMS check the boy out and taking him to the hospital. Sowell said they will take the child to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Grimes County authorities said they found Christopher about five miles away from the house. Sowell said Christopher is drinking a lot of water.

Christopher was last seen following the family dog into a wooded area on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KBTX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police looking for suspect
Woman stabbed in Mercy Surgery Center; suspect in custody
Springfield attorney Dee Wampler.
Springfield defense attorney Dee Wampler dies at 81
Maxamus and his mom sitting with each other
Mother of Greene County teen who died from COVID-19 speaks out
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Dallas County sheriff addresses rumors in disappearance case of Cassidy Rainwater
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. deputies seize $159K worth of meth in drug bust; child handed over to division services in investigation
The US may finally be turning a corner, what top health officials say has led to fewer cases...
Health experts warn caution as COVID cases decline
Springfield police respond to crash near Park Center Square, plus attack at parking garage overnight
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
Man stabs security guard over mask dispute