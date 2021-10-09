Advertisement

Missouri to honor fallen firefighters with two memorial services this weekend

(Source: KFVS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri will hold two memorial services this weekend at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri to honor the state’s fallen firefighters.

On Saturday, a candlelight vigil will be held for all Missouri firefighters who have died while serving their communities. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City.

On Sunday, the names of eight Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty will be added to a monument wall. That ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m.

“The fire service is more than a career, it’s a calling that draws committed public servants willing to sacrifice in order to protect neighbors, and even lay down their lives to save strangers,” said State Fire Marshal Tim Bean. “These annual memorial services are moving events that bring together Missouri’s fire service community to remember those we lost and to be inspired by the lives they lived.”

Both events will take place at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri, which is located near the I-70 and U.S. Highway 54 intersection in Kingdom City.

