One hospitalized after Stone County boat crash Saturday morning
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person is hospitalized after a boat crash Saturday morning in Stone County.
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded to an area near Bread Tray Mountain Road in Lampe, Missouri, around 6:30 a.m. Investigators say a boat struck a shoreline, leading to injuries.
One person suffered critical injuries in the crash and was sent to a Springfield hospital for treatment.
Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.
