One hospitalized after Stone County boat crash Saturday morning

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person is hospitalized after a boat crash Saturday morning in Stone County.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded to an area near Bread Tray Mountain Road in Lampe, Missouri, around 6:30 a.m. Investigators say a boat struck a shoreline, leading to injuries.

One person suffered critical injuries in the crash and was sent to a Springfield hospital for treatment.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

