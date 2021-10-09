Pulaski County, Mo. deputies seize $159K worth of meth in drug bust; child handed over to division services in investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County deputies recovered seven pounds of methamphetamine and multiple weapons in a drug bust Friday.

Authorities conducted a warrant Friday, leading to the drug bust in the 28000 block of Spring Road. Investigators estimate the street value of the drugs to be around $159,000.

As part of the investigation, a child found in the home was taken into the custody of the the Missouri Division of Family Services.

Charges are expected to be filed soon, though suspect information has not yet been released. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the South Central Drug Task Force are handling the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.