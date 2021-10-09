Advertisement

Several from SWMO charged as alleged drug kingpin arrested for directing meth conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma

Several Southwest Missouri residents face federal charges over alleged methamphetamine conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma involving a recently-arrested drug kingpin.(Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MISSOURI (KY3) - Several Southwest Missouri residents face federal charges over alleged methamphetamine conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma involving a recently-arrested drug kingpin.

The alleged California kingpin, Luis Alfredo Jacobo, was charged in late-September with directing drug conspiracies that brought large quantities of meth into Missouri and Oklahoma. The U.S. Department of Justice reports at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the following people were charged in a federal indictment:

  • Luis Alfredo Jacobo, a/k/a “Lokz,” 30, of Bakersfield, California
  • Antonio Cervantes Garcia, a/k/a “Tony Garcia,” 33, of Bakersfield, California
  • William Donavan Johnson III, 46, of Grove, Oklahoma
  • Shauni Breanne Callagy, 31, of Grove, Oklahoma
  • David Scott Chambers, a/k/a “Scott Chambers,” 52, of Springfield, Missouri
  • Gene Olen Charles Rast, a/k/a “Charlie Rast,” 46, of Elkland, Missouri
  • Renee Lynn Haynes, 40, of Bolivar, Missouri
  • Jesus Valdez Martinez, a/k/a “Jesse Martinez,” a/k/a “Hostile,” 46, of Bolivar, Missouri
  • Kelly Wayne Bryan, 54, of Joplin, Missouri
  • Curtis Anthony Jones, 44, of Marshfield, Missouri

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shared an update in the federal case last week:

“A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed charging Luis Alfredo Jacobo with leading a continuing criminal enterprise that brought an estimated 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine into the Northern District of Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri for redistribution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I appreciate our law enforcement partners that brought this case forward for prosecution. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Duncombe will seek to hold Jacobo and his coconspirators accountable in federal court.”

Jacobo was arrested in Bakersfield, California, by federal agents on Sept. 27.

According to the indictment, Jacobo, using his Mexican sources of supply and Bakersfield as a base of operations, is alleged to have directed and organized a methamphetamine enterprise that consisted of at least three distribution conspiracies with three separate groups of individuals in Northeast Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri.

Per the indictment, Jacobo allegedly set prices, determined methods of delivery and payment, and approved any suggestions made about the groups’ operations.

