Springfield police respond to crash near Park Center Square, plus attack at parking garage overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department responded to a car crash near Park Central Square and an attack early Saturday morning in downtown Springfield.

One person is behind bars after a car crash that happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday at a corner of Park Central Square. Police say an impaired driver hit a parked car, light pole and stop sign on the northeast corner of the square. That driver had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.

Also overnight, police say a group of people attacked a man at a parking garage in the 200 block of North Campbell. The man was not seriously injured, but police do not know why the group attacked the man.

The group ran away before police arrived. No arrests have been made in connection to the attack at this time, but police plan to look through security tape and body cam footage for more information.

If you have any information on either incident, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

