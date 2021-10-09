Advertisement

Stone County man accused of sending sexually explicit photos to undercover FBI agent

Jeffrey Prowant.
Jeffrey Prowant.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Stone County man, who went by the name Lucifer Morningstar online, is facing federal charges for allegedly sending sexually explicit photos to an undercover FBI agent.

Jeffrey Prowant was booked into the Greene County Jail on Sept. 30. He is accused of persuading a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

A criminal complaint says an FBI agent working undercover found Prowant on a messaging app. Prowant reportedly sent photos of a 13- and 14-year-old girl to the investigator. Then, the FBI obtained IP information and got a search warrant for his home.

According to the criminal complaint, Prowant delayed answering the door when authorities arrived. He reportedly told investigators he saw them and started deleting accounts because it “wouldn’t look good.”

Prowant is scheduled to appear in court in December.

