Warsaw High School builds new sports complex for the fall season

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - Warsaw High School has built a new football complex for this fall sports season.

Both Warsaw High School’s athletic director, Ryan Boyer, and principal, Danny Morrison, said they are excited for the new facility.

“Impressive or just clean,” said Boyer.

“I’d say wow,” said Morrison.

Morrison said many others were amazed by the new field.

“It’s kind of that awe factor, that wow factor,” said Morrison. “It’s neat to watch other towns come in and walk up to your field on Friday night, and really ‘ooh’ and ‘ah’ over it.”

Boyer said the kids couldn’t wait to play on it.

“Kind of a new toy in the window around Christmas time,” said Boyer. “So they were itching to get on it.”

Boyer said at Warsaw High School, the changes started last summer with the new lights and track.

“We were unable to host track meets. The asphalt with big cracks in it, the light poles were 41 years old and wooden, said Boyer.

Then it spiraled into a new press box and field, which school administrators said it was well over a million dollars to build.

Morrison said a new field wasn’t in the original plans, but had to happen.

“We actually hadn’t planned on getting a new field,” said Morrison. “You didn’t really realize how hard the other field was until you walked onto this new one and said, ‘Oh, yeah, this is what they’re supposed to feel like.’ So it’s it’s phenomenal.”

Local businesses pitched in for a brand-new scoreboard that shows videos, which in all, has the whole community buzzing.

Boyer said the community comes together to do great things.

“People look around and just everything that we’ve been able to do with it and even from the signage to the artwork and across the board,” said Boyer. “That’s what we want and again. It’s something that our kids take a lot of pride in and our community does also.”

Principal Morrison said after growing up here, he hopes the new complex will serve the community for years to come.

“Oh, yeah, they love it,” said Morrison. “They love it. To get to play on something like this. This is a dream.”

