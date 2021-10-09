ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Capitol Police warns residents of recent phone scam

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Scammers have been manipulating caller ID to contact Missouri residents using numbers that appear coming from Missouri Capitol Police.

The Missouri Capitol Police report a “spoofing” scam is making the rounds, and scammers are trying to obtain personal information.

More than two dozen people have contacted the Missouri Capitol Police about a fraudulent call that displayed a Missouri Capitol Police phone number. Individuals reported several calls prior to 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety says tips to avoid being a victim include:

Do not answer calls from unknown phone numbers.

Do not hit any buttons if the caller asks you to. Hang up immediately.

Do not answer any questions, especially ones regarding your personal information.

Never reveal personal information, like your Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, passwords, or credit card numbers.

Never assume the caller is the person they say they are. If you receive a call from somebody representing a company or a government agency, hang up and call back the phone number on the company or agency’s website. This will allow you to verify the caller.

If you believe you received a scam call, contact the Missouri Attorney General’s hotline at 800-392-8222.

