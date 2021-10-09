Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Capitol Police warns residents of recent phone scam

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Scammers have been manipulating caller ID to contact Missouri residents using numbers that appear coming from Missouri Capitol Police.

The Missouri Capitol Police report a “spoofing” scam is making the rounds, and scammers are trying to obtain personal information.

More than two dozen people have contacted the Missouri Capitol Police about a fraudulent call that displayed a Missouri Capitol Police phone number. Individuals reported several calls prior to 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety says tips to avoid being a victim include:

  • Do not answer calls from unknown phone numbers.
  • Do not hit any buttons if the caller asks you to. Hang up immediately.
  • Do not answer any questions, especially ones regarding your personal information.
  • Never reveal personal information, like your Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, passwords, or credit card numbers.
  • Never assume the caller is the person they say they are. If you receive a call from somebody representing a company or a government agency, hang up and call back the phone number on the company or agency’s website. This will allow you to verify the caller.

If you believe you received a scam call, contact the Missouri Attorney General’s hotline at 800-392-8222.

