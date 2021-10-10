Advertisement

Chiefs LB Willie Gay says mental health is a struggle

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs second-year linebacker posted on social media that he is struggling with his mental health. Gay offered no specifics in the tweet, which was posted soon after Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gay was excused from practice for “personal reasons." (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds, File)(Justin Edmonds | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. posted on social media that he is struggling with his mental health.

“I love you all,” Gay tweeted, adding, “just know my mental health is F’d up.”

Gay offered no specifics in the tweet, which was posted soon after Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gay was excused from practice for “personal reasons.”

Gay, 23, returned to practice just this week after coming off injured reserve.

Reid said that, “We’ll get him out there and see what he can do. It looks like he’s running around pretty good. We’ll see when we get to the football side of it.”

Gay hurt his toe and landed on the IR list in early September, and the Chiefs now have a 21-day window to activate him.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

