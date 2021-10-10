Advertisement

Fine arts on display at the 26th annual Art in the Park festival

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -”Art in the Park” is back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID 19.

This year marks the 26th annual “Art in the Park” event. There are about 24 different booths out here Sunday, and they all have something a little different to offer.

“You’re going to see the best that each of these people has done,” said Event Coordinator Mike Ilkiw. “Every piece is individually made, handmade. It is top-of-the-line product and every item is available for sale. If you see something you like, buy it because that’s the only one you’re gonna find.”

Local artists are out here displaying and selling some of their work. There’s a little bit of everything here. Pottery, painting, fiber work, and a little something for everyone. While the pandemic caused some hardships for the artists, they say they used the downtime to focus on their craft.

“Of course, during COVID, it financially impacted all of the artists,” said Artist Marian Stahn-Chamberlain. “All events were canceled. So that part of it was kind of rough. But a lot of us turned that into a positive and just spent that time in our studios. We were able to work for a year and a half and produce and try new things. And so there is a lot of work that has evolved.”

Art in the Park will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Three children among five hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Phelps County
Several Southwest Missouri residents face federal charges over alleged methamphetamine...
Several from SWMO charged as alleged drug kingpin arrested for directing meth conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma
Springfield police respond to crash near Park Central Square, plus attack at parking garage overnight
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. deputies seize $159K worth of meth in drug bust; child handed over to division services in investigation
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

Fine arts on display at the 26th annual Art in the Park festival
The risk for severe storms has been expanded over larger part of the Ozarks for late tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot again today, severe weather overnight
Severe weather threatens late tonight
Carnivor Festival
Carnivor Festival