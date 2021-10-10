Fine arts on display at the 26th annual Art in the Park festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -”Art in the Park” is back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID 19.

This year marks the 26th annual “Art in the Park” event. There are about 24 different booths out here Sunday, and they all have something a little different to offer.

“You’re going to see the best that each of these people has done,” said Event Coordinator Mike Ilkiw. “Every piece is individually made, handmade. It is top-of-the-line product and every item is available for sale. If you see something you like, buy it because that’s the only one you’re gonna find.”

Local artists are out here displaying and selling some of their work. There’s a little bit of everything here. Pottery, painting, fiber work, and a little something for everyone. While the pandemic caused some hardships for the artists, they say they used the downtime to focus on their craft.

“Of course, during COVID, it financially impacted all of the artists,” said Artist Marian Stahn-Chamberlain. “All events were canceled. So that part of it was kind of rough. But a lot of us turned that into a positive and just spent that time in our studios. We were able to work for a year and a half and produce and try new things. And so there is a lot of work that has evolved.”

Art in the Park will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

