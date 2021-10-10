Advertisement

Marshfield hosts its second Carnivor Festival, raising money for Route 66 commemorative park

Marshfield hosted Carnivor Festival Saturday, to raise money for the Route 66 Initiative.
Marshfield hosted Carnivor Festival Saturday, to raise money for the Route 66 Initiative.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Marshfield is hosting its second Carnivor Festival this weekend. The festival began was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but first happened in 2019.

Several hundred were in attendance Saturday to see live music, an open car show and a large variety of meat.

“In the Midwest, we are the meat capital of the world almost,” said Jeff White, the festival chairman. “We have turkey legs here, we have ribs, we have all kinds of meats.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Route 66 Initiative, which focuses on commemorating the history of Route 66 in the Ozarks. Vendors were also able to choose a charity of their choice for a portion of their proceeds to go to.

After being cancelled last year, the Carnivor Festival saw quite the crowd.

”I think people are looking for opportunists to kind of reconnect,” said Stan Whitehurt, the county clerk. “Over the last year and a half, things have kind of been broken to a degree. So this is a good way for people to get out and just take their mind off things.”

But this festival goes way beyond just meat and music. The festival raises money towards the Route 66 Initiative, which helps commemorate the history of Route 66.

”We’re raising money to put a roadside park out there, which will be sort of a tourist spot,” said White. “The park was designated by the state of Missouri. It took a lot of coordination to get that done. It’s about a 200-foot section of the original part of Route 66.”

Festivals vendors are allowed to have their proceeds go towards a charity of their choice.

”We raise money for scholarships to high school students and we also have a program called [Don’t] Meth with Us, which we are really proud of, so funds will go towards that,” said Whitehurst, who is also a member of the Marshfield Rotary Club.

Some charities benefiting from the event include Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and several local children’s charities.

White says he is hopeful the festival will continue to grow and include more hands-on learning experiences about Route 66. For more information, you can visit Carnivor.org.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspect
Woman stabbed in Mercy Surgery Center; suspect in custody
Springfield attorney Dee Wampler.
Springfield defense attorney Dee Wampler dies at 81
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation
Maxamus and his mom sitting with each other
Mother of Greene County teen who died from COVID-19 speaks out
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Dallas County sheriff addresses rumors in disappearance case of Cassidy Rainwater

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 950+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 900 cases
Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Badie’s big day propels Missouri over North Texas
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino walks on the sidelines in the first half of an NCAA...
Youngstown State hands Missouri State its first MVC loss, 41-33
Here are the projected highs Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sizzling Sunday Then Strong Storms Monday Morning