Marshfield hosts its second Carnivor Festival, raising money for Route 66 commemorative park

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Marshfield is hosting its second Carnivor Festival this weekend. The festival began was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but first happened in 2019.

Several hundred were in attendance Saturday to see live music, an open car show and a large variety of meat.

“In the Midwest, we are the meat capital of the world almost,” said Jeff White, the festival chairman. “We have turkey legs here, we have ribs, we have all kinds of meats.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Route 66 Initiative, which focuses on commemorating the history of Route 66 in the Ozarks. Vendors were also able to choose a charity of their choice for a portion of their proceeds to go to.

After being cancelled last year, the Carnivor Festival saw quite the crowd.

”I think people are looking for opportunists to kind of reconnect,” said Stan Whitehurt, the county clerk. “Over the last year and a half, things have kind of been broken to a degree. So this is a good way for people to get out and just take their mind off things.”

But this festival goes way beyond just meat and music. The festival raises money towards the Route 66 Initiative, which helps commemorate the history of Route 66.

”We’re raising money to put a roadside park out there, which will be sort of a tourist spot,” said White. “The park was designated by the state of Missouri. It took a lot of coordination to get that done. It’s about a 200-foot section of the original part of Route 66.”

Festivals vendors are allowed to have their proceeds go towards a charity of their choice.

”We raise money for scholarships to high school students and we also have a program called [Don’t] Meth with Us, which we are really proud of, so funds will go towards that,” said Whitehurst, who is also a member of the Marshfield Rotary Club.

Some charities benefiting from the event include Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and several local children’s charities.

White says he is hopeful the festival will continue to grow and include more hands-on learning experiences about Route 66. For more information, you can visit Carnivor.org.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.