Motorcyclist dies in crash in Texas County
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEAR MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died after a crash Saturday evening in Texas County.
Aaron Stanley, 39, of West Plains, died in the crash.
Troopers responded to the crash on Business U.S. 60, east of Mountain Grove. Investigators say Stanley drove his motorcycle off the road, hitting a pole. The crash ejected him off the motorcycle. He died at the scene.
