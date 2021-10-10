Advertisement

Search efforts for missing Branson man continue

David Koenig
David Koenig(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The search for a missing Branson man continues.

David Koening was last seen 20 months ago.

Friends last heard from the 25 year-old on February 8, 20 20. He was at the Peach Tree Inn in Branson when he messaged a few people asking for help. His mother, Tracy Koenig, says that her son that he was in some sort of trouble.

He was officially reported missing in March of 20 20.

Efforts to find the amateur MMA fighter will continue on Saturday, October 23. A search party has been organized to comb through parts of Hollister.

If you’d like to volunteer you can find registration information here.

Authorities confirm that his disappearance is still an active investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Branson Police Department.

You can remain anonymous.

