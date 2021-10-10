Advertisement

Southwest Missouri community members raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease

By Liam Garrity
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A local community group is trying to help raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and shed light on the disease.

In 2020, the Alzheimer’s Association said 120,000 people over the age of 65 had Alzheimer’s in Missouri. Officials believe that number will increase in years to comes.

Alzheimer’s Awareness Day was Oct. 5. Many in Southwest Missouri, like Bolivar resident Mark Applegate, continue to raise awareness of the disease.

“It’s a huge killer,” said Applegate. “It’s one of those we need to be educated on. It’s largely preventable for a lot of people.”

Applegate said many of his family members have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He said just learning about the disease can help.

“They estimate a third of the people that have it could have prevented it,” said Applegate. “That’s a big one, just learning about it. There are all sorts of opportunities to learn.”

Applegate said his family has been affected by the disease with his grandma, mom, and uncle all being diagnosed. So he stresses to be diagnosed early because it can be preventable for a certain amount of time.

“So that’s top priority. Talking to your doctor, doing the tests,” said Applegate.

Samantha Whittaker, a program manager with the local Alzheimer’s Association, said if caught early enough, new treatments can slow the process of the disease.

“The introduction of Aducanumab into the market in early June. It is the first treatment of Alzheimer’s and dementia that has been clinically proven to slow the progression of the disease,” said Whittaker.

Whitaker said the introduction of the new treatment has been well received, but she sees even more progress for the future.

“One, there are many more treatments in the pipeline. We will see many more treatments that have many kinds of effects that are working in different ways to impact Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Whittaker. “Obviously working toward a cure over the next year, two years, five years.”

Even so, it is very important to know the various warning signs, from memory loss, issues with problem solving, misplacing items, confusion and others.

Applegate said, if this happens in your family, look at the good things in life and remind those of the good times instead of a test.

“Focus on what’s left and not what’s missing,” said Applegate. “You don’t have to make it a quiz. Allow them to save face. That’s really important, just focusing on what’s what’s there instead of what’s missing.”

The Alzheimer’s Association has a free toll line at 800-272-3900.

For the full list of warning signs, CLICK HERE. For more information on Alzheimer’s and events in Southwest Missouri, CLICK HERE.

