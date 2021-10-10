Advertisement

St. Louis County officers ordered to get COVID vaccine shots

A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo.,...
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The acting head of St. Louis County police has issued an order saying that all officers must follow a county mandate to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

The order was issued even though an officer has filed a lawsuit challenging whether the county’s mandate should apply to the police department, which is primarily governed by its chief and the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners.

Officer Jared Lindeman’s request for a temporary restraining order argued that the County Council and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page don’t have the authority alone to place requirements on officers, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A planned Friday hearing on Lindeman’s request was canceled after acting St. Louis County police Chief Kenneth Gregory issued his order. Lindeman’s attorney, Christopher Graville, said he is weighing how to proceed with Lindeman’s lawsuit after the order.

Lindeman, who has been with the force since 2008, contracted COVID-19 in October 2020 and recovered from it but has not been vaccinated, according to court documents.

The county police union, the St. Louis County Police Association, opposes extending the vaccine requirement to police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Three children among five hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Phelps County
Several Southwest Missouri residents face federal charges over alleged methamphetamine...
Several from SWMO charged as alleged drug kingpin arrested for directing meth conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. deputies seize $159K worth of meth in drug bust; child handed over to division services in investigation
Springfield police respond to crash near Park Central Square, plus attack at parking garage overnight
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

The preteen is battling fatigue, recurrent fevers and even seizures after she contracted...
12-year-old still recovering from COVID-19 more than a year later
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 950+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 900 cases
Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
Arkansas bill bans requiring worker disclose vaccine status