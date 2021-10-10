Three children among five hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Five people, including three children, are hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-car crash Saturday afternoon in Phelps County.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 63, just south of Edgar Springs. Investigators say two cars and six people were involved in the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one car carrying four people collided with another car carrying two people. The car carrying four people struck the other car head-on.

Everyone involved in the crash, aside from the driver of the car with two people, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Five medical helicopters responded to the scene, which was closed to traffic for several hours.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, Rolla Rural Fire Department, Edgar Springs Fire Department and several medical helicopters assisted with the crash and transporting patients to several hospitals.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.