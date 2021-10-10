Advertisement

Three children among five hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Phelps County

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Five people, including three children, are hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-car crash Saturday afternoon in Phelps County.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 63, just south of Edgar Springs. Investigators say two cars and six people were involved in the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one car carrying four people collided with another car carrying two people. The car carrying four people struck the other car head-on.

Everyone involved in the crash, aside from the driver of the car with two people, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Five medical helicopters responded to the scene, which was closed to traffic for several hours.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, Rolla Rural Fire Department, Edgar Springs Fire Department and several medical helicopters assisted with the crash and transporting patients to several hospitals.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

