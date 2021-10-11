2 Missouri men sentenced after illegal poaching in Idaho

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri residents Grifen Whiteside, 21, and Dylan Davidson, 25, pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors for illegal poaching in Custer County, Idaho.

A judge revoked their license for 15 years, sentenced them to four days in jail and 10 years of probation. They also must pay a fine of $2,325. Another person, Sydney Wallace, 20, from Greene County, was an accomplice. He received a one year hunting, fishing, and trapping license revocation and was fined $715.

The investigation started in 2019 when Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers discovered a dead pronghorn deer. This lead to the discovery of more animals illegally killed.

Protection Captain Gerald Smith, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, was involved in the case.

And he said the Missouri men were hunting illegally.

“They believed it was a poached pronghorn buck antelope,” said Smith.

Smith said Idaho Fish & Game officials got tipped off from their hunting hotline.

“Through their C.A.P. program systems against poaching, they received information, an individual called in and so they had information who had done this,” said Smith.

The men also had pictures of the dead animals on their phones and Smith said they lacked the proper documentation to hunt.

“They didn’t have valid permits in that state,” said Smith. “They didn’t make any attempt to take any of the meat off there.”

Smith explains the crimes committed in Idaho were severe.

“The majority of our wildlife violations don’t occur jail time, by no means,” said Smith. “So this is a rarity.”

Smith said the men are banned from hunting in most U.S. states under the Wildlife Violator Compact.

Whiteside has been banned for 10 years while Wallace has one year, but Davidson has a lifetime ban for recent illegal hunting acts while on probation.

“Any of those 49 states and that’s part of that Compact they could not go, and can not be engaged in any hunting activity in those states as well,” said Smith.

Smith said this is a lesson for anyone because people are always watching.

“Individuals are always out there watching, especially when it comes to wildlife,” said Smith. “The majority of residents in any state take great pride in their wildlife. They take notice when people do something illegal like that.”

