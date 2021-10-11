Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter County (Ark.) Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a couple as a murder-suicide.

Monday morning, officers responded to a 911 from a woman saying she had shot her husband, then shot herself. A deputy arrived at the home to find James Wilmans, 43, and Marcy Wilmans, 52, dead inside a bedroom.

Investigators asked the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct autopsies to confirm a cause of death. Sheriff John Montgomery says the case will remain open until the autopsies return.

