SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man has died after grounding his boat on Table Rock Lake Saturday morning.

Investigators say Elmer Dirck died in the incident. They say Dirck’s boat hit a tree and the gravel embankment.

He later died at a Springfield hospital of his injuries.

