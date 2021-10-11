Family pushes for safer intersection after Logan-Rogersville School District teacher killed in crash

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jodi Blomenkamp, a second-grade teacher at Logan-Rogersville Elementary, died in a car wreck in late September near Rogersville.

The crash at the intersection of Farm Road 164 and 227 happened just two minutes away from the school. Investigators say a driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The car hit Blomenkamp’s car flipping it over a nearby fence according to the family.

The intersection is no stranger to crashes. One crash happened a day before at the four-way intersection with only two stop signs.

According to the family, the neighbor who lives next to the crash scene wants to start a petition to add in more stop signs to make it safer.

“One of her friends was on the phone with her when the accident happened and she said her last words were I want to inspire my students,” said Katie Beavers, Blomenkamp’s daughter.

Blomenkamp was very well known in the community and a light to her students’ lives.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our beloved Ms. Blomenkamp. She will be dearly missed by the LR Community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family,” said the Logan-Rogersville PTA in a Facebook post.

“She taught second grade and she always called her students her tiny babies, they would all come back for hugs or just to say hi all the time when they moved on to third grade,” said Jessica Broody her daughter. “Her students loved her so much.”

“The community has reached out so much and has really been there for us, said Zachary Blomenkamp her son. “It just goes to show how important she was.”

Jodi Blomenkamp (KY3)

