FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for part of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued Tornado Watch for part of the Ozarks into Monday morning.

The watch lasts until 2 a.m. It includes Barry, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, and Newton Counties in Missouri. It includes Benton, Carroll, Madison, and Washington Counties in Arkansas.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for all modes of severe weather with this storm system.

