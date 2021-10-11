SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog appears to have been running the streets for awhile.

He’s pretty skinny and not fixed, which is likely the reason he took off in the first place.

Shelter coordinator Josh doss says, “we think he’s a Beagle, Boxer mix. He’s not very old, maybe a year or so in age and a little bit underweight.”

He’s skinny enough that animal control says he’s possibly been loose longer than a few days.

He was found on September 30th in the 900 block of south West Avenue. He did have a brown nylon collar on him at the time but no tags or a microchip.

He is very social and good with people and other dogs, so it appears he does have an owner.

If you recognize him or if you’ve lost a pet, call animal control at 833 3592.

