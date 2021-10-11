Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found

This Beagle/Boxer mix was found on west South Avenue in Springfield
This Beagle/Boxer mix was found on west South Avenue in Springfield(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog appears to have been running the streets for awhile.

He’s pretty skinny and not fixed, which is likely the reason he took off in the first place.

Shelter coordinator Josh doss says, “we think he’s a Beagle, Boxer mix. He’s not very old, maybe a year or so in age and a little bit underweight.”

He’s skinny enough that animal control says he’s possibly been loose longer than a few days.

He was found on September 30th in the 900 block of south West Avenue. He did have a brown nylon collar on him at the time but no tags or a microchip.

He is very social and good with people and other dogs, so it appears he does have an owner.

If you recognize him or if you’ve lost a pet, call animal control at 833 3592.

You can also check out their website to see pictures of all the animals the shelter has picked up. There’s a link listed below. There’s also a link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page if you need to submit an animal.

animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found Facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Low clouds will last much of the day Monday, keeping temperatures cool.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm threat ending this morning
Generic image of crash scene
Three children among five hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Phelps County
Several Southwest Missouri residents face federal charges over alleged methamphetamine...
Several from SWMO charged as alleged drug kingpin arrested for directing meth conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for part of the Ozarks
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

Winds gusting to 40 mph this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy & cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler and windy today
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. opens mass vaccination site for COVID-19 shots, boosters
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hangs his head during the second half of an NFL...
Turnover trouble: Chiefs having issues on both sides of ball