Missouri State University student breaks stigma behind mental health

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When students transition to college it’s a significant life change and the pandemic has made it more difficult. This could lead to anxiety and depression. Springfield Psychologist Heather Wadeson said students can become overwhelmed because they’re learning to be more independent, manage their time and meeting new people.

She said 45% of college students deal with anxiety and 37% experience depression. Wadeson recommends to stay off of social media, get outside and practice breathing exercises or meditate to alleviate those stressors.

Missouri State University junior Aubrie Lambertson said focusing on her school work and getting good grades plus working full time and having a social life can be stressful. She said she focuses on herself when times get tough.

<”Sometimes that was taking a walk in the park,” said Lambertson. “A lot of times that was just going to the gym for an hour and a half, five days a week. The the benefits of working out helps to relieve anxiety and depression and helps to regulate your hormones.”

Lamberston attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College before transferring to Missouri State. That’s where she helped start a mental health group at when she attended to help break the stigma behind mental health. Now she’s helping other students at MSU start a committee focused on mental health.

”A lot of people even in my family like the older generations in my family if you tell them that you have anxiety they’ll just say oh just suck it up, you’ll be fine,” said Lambertson. “People don’t realize that it’s a real problem.”

Wadeson said if you’re experiencing a crisis there’s several hot lines available 24 hours a day.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:1-800-273-8255

Burrell Behavioral Health southwest Missouri: 1-800-494-7355

Burrell Behavioral Health central Missouri:1-800-395-2132

Burrell Behavioral Health northwest Arkansas: 1-888-518-0108

