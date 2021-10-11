Advertisement

Missouri State University student breaks stigma behind mental health

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When students transition to college it’s a significant life change and the pandemic has made it more difficult. This could lead to anxiety and depression. Springfield Psychologist Heather Wadeson said students can become overwhelmed because they’re learning to be more independent, manage their time and meeting new people.

She said 45% of college students deal with anxiety and 37% experience depression. Wadeson recommends to stay off of social media, get outside and practice breathing exercises or meditate to alleviate those stressors.

Missouri State University junior Aubrie Lambertson said focusing on her school work and getting good grades plus working full time and having a social life can be stressful. She said she focuses on herself when times get tough.

<”Sometimes that was taking a walk in the park,” said Lambertson. “A lot of times that was just going to the gym for an hour and a half, five days a week. The the benefits of working out helps to relieve anxiety and depression and helps to regulate your hormones.”

Lamberston attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College before transferring to Missouri State. That’s where she helped start a mental health group at when she attended to help break the stigma behind mental health. Now she’s helping other students at MSU start a committee focused on mental health.

”A lot of people even in my family like the older generations in my family if you tell them that you have anxiety they’ll just say oh just suck it up, you’ll be fine,” said Lambertson. “People don’t realize that it’s a real problem.”

Wadeson said if you’re experiencing a crisis there’s several hot lines available 24 hours a day.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:1-800-273-8255

Burrell Behavioral Health southwest Missouri: 1-800-494-7355

Burrell Behavioral Health central Missouri:1-800-395-2132

Burrell Behavioral Health northwest Arkansas: 1-888-518-0108

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Low clouds will last much of the day Monday, keeping temperatures cool.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm threat ending this morning
Generic image of crash scene
Three children among five hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Phelps County
Several Southwest Missouri residents face federal charges over alleged methamphetamine...
Several from SWMO charged as alleged drug kingpin arrested for directing meth conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for part of the Ozarks
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hangs his head during the second half of an NFL...
Turnover trouble: Chiefs having issues on both sides of ball
Low clouds will last much of the day Monday, keeping temperatures cool.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm threat ending this morning
Storm threat ending this morning
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Allen, Bills beat Chiefs in AFC title game rematch