Pedestrian killed near stadium after leaving Chiefs’ game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A pedestrian from Kansas is dead after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead Stadium as the man was leaving the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Police are searching for the drivers who fled the scene Sunday night. The victim was a 66-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas. The accident happened shortly after 10 p.m. near East 43rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff as the Chiefs were playing Buffalo in a game won by the Bills 38-20.

Police say the man and another person left the game early, so traffic crews were not yet on the scene to assist with exiting. The second person was not struck.

A news release from police said the victim was struck by a vehicle and while lying in the roadway was run over by a second vehicle. The man died at a hospital.

