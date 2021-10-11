Advertisement

Pedestrian killed near stadium after leaving Chiefs’ game

A sign warning of severe weather is seen on a board during the halftime of an NFL football game...
A sign warning of severe weather is seen on a board during the halftime of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Weather has caused a delay in the start of the second half. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A pedestrian from Kansas is dead after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead Stadium as the man was leaving the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Police are searching for the drivers who fled the scene Sunday night. The victim was a 66-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas. The accident happened shortly after 10 p.m. near East 43rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff as the Chiefs were playing Buffalo in a game won by the Bills 38-20.

Police say the man and another person left the game early, so traffic crews were not yet on the scene to assist with exiting. The second person was not struck.

A news release from police said the victim was struck by a vehicle and while lying in the roadway was run over by a second vehicle. The man died at a hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds gusting to 40 mph this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy & cooler today
Generic image of crash scene
Three children among five hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Phelps County
Several Southwest Missouri residents face federal charges over alleged methamphetamine...
Several from SWMO charged as alleged drug kingpin arrested for directing meth conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for part of the Ozarks
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hangs his head during the second half of an NFL...
Turnover trouble: Chiefs having issues on both sides of ball
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Allen, Bills beat Chiefs in AFC title game rematch
Fans head for shelter during a weather delay at halftime of an NFL football game between the...
PICTURES: Chiefs vs. Bills
Kyle Larson (5) leads a pack of cars during a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing race at Charlotte...
Larson wins Charlotte as Elliott and Harvick continue feud