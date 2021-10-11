SPONSORED The Place: Cherry Health Center’s 2021 Trunk or Treat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cherry Health Center is hosting their Trunk or Treat special event on October 30th from 4-6 pm. The event will take place at their location at 607 W Battlefield Rd in Springfield.

The clinic also plans to offer an exam for $20. All proceeds will benefit the local foster care organization Cherished Kids.

