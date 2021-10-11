Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: Cherry Health Center’s 2021 Trunk or Treat

By Michael Gibson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cherry Health Center is hosting their Trunk or Treat special event on October 30th from 4-6 pm. The event will take place at their location at 607 W Battlefield Rd in Springfield.

The clinic also plans to offer an exam for $20. All proceeds will benefit the local foster care organization Cherished Kids.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds gusting to 40 mph this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy & cooler today
Generic image of crash scene
Three children among five hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Phelps County
Several Southwest Missouri residents face federal charges over alleged methamphetamine...
Several from SWMO charged as alleged drug kingpin arrested for directing meth conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for part of the Ozarks

Latest News

KY3
The Place: Inside Beaver Dam
Several ways to help Gen Z cope with rising anxiety levels
KY3
The Place: Marathon Tips from a Gastroenterologist
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Tips for carving the best pumpkin