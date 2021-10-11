Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. opens mass vaccination site for COVID-19 shots, boosters

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To meet the increase in demand for the COVID-19, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department opened a mass vaccination site.

The mass vacation clinic opened Monday at 1425 E Battlefield Road. Medical personnel will offer COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers encourage appointments. The clinic offers any dose, including third doses for those who are immunocompromised and Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots.

Health leaders say more than 94,000 individuals are already eligible for a Pfizer/BioNTech booster dose. Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who meet the following criteria and received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are eligible to receive a booster shot at least six months after their second dose was administered:

• Ages 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

• Ages 18–64 years with underlying medical conditions

• Ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g., frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders)

The list of medical conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC is available here.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is meeting later this month to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children 5-11. Once authorization is issued, an additional 23,000 Greene County children will be eligible to be vaccinated.

More information and a list of vaccination opportunities at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. Both walk-ins and appointments are available, and scheduling for appointments at the mass vaccination site will be available later this week. Private appointments are also available by calling the call center number.

