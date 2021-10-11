Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - National Weather Service survey teams confirmed two tornadoes from early Monday morning’s storms.

The first storm hit four miles north to northwest of Goodman in Newton County, Mo, around 1 a.m. The EF-1 tornado tracked parallel with I-49. The 90 miles-per-hour winds forced a manufactured home off the foundation and collapsed the doors on a farm outbuilding. The storm also uprooted several trees.

The second storm hit two miles from Dudenville in northeast Jasper County around 4:45 a.m. Storm teams rated it as an EF-0 with winds of 85-miles-per-hour. It damaged several trees, the roof of a barn, and an irrigation system.

