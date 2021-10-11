Advertisement

Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - National Weather Service survey teams confirmed two tornadoes from early Monday morning’s storms.

The first storm hit four miles north to northwest of Goodman in Newton County, Mo, around 1 a.m. The EF-1 tornado tracked parallel with I-49. The 90 miles-per-hour winds forced a manufactured home off the foundation and collapsed the doors on a farm outbuilding. The storm also uprooted several trees.

The second storm hit two miles from Dudenville in northeast Jasper County around 4:45 a.m. Storm teams rated it as an EF-0 with winds of 85-miles-per-hour. It damaged several trees, the roof of a barn, and an irrigation system.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds gusting to 40 mph this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy & cooler today
Generic image of crash scene
Three children among five hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Phelps County
Several Southwest Missouri residents face federal charges over alleged methamphetamine...
Several from SWMO charged as alleged drug kingpin arrested for directing meth conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for part of the Ozarks

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. opens mass vaccination site for COVID-19 shots, boosters
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. opens mass vaccination site for COVID-19 shots, boosters
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. opens mass vaccination site for COVID-19 shots, boosters
Prosecutor charges man for stabbing mother of his child at Mercy’s Surgery Center in Springfield
Police arrest Buffalo, Mo. man in kidnapping case
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 650 new cases; Arkansas adds 200+ cases