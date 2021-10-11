Surveys to determine if tornadoes hit southwestern Missouri

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. (AP) — Survey crews headed out to rural areas in southwestern Missouri on Monday to determine if tornadoes caused damage that was reported overnight, the National Weather Service said.

Weather radar indicated possible tornadoes near Neosho and Golden City between 1:30 a.m. and about 5 a.m. Monday. Doug Cramer, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield, said there have been vague reports of damage from those areas in Jasper and Newton counties, but no reports of injuries.

The storms had dissipated by midmorning Monday, Cramer said, and residents in the region can expect clear skies late Monday and all day Tuesday until storms likely return again on Wednesday.

