ON YOUR SIDE: BBB issues warning about 2 roofing companies after KY3 investigation

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two months after a KY3 News On Your Side Investigation aired, the Better Business Bureau issued a warning about two roofing businesses.

KY3′s Ashley Reynolds shared stories of Overland Roof Exchange and Midwest Roofing Commercial and Residential customers paying thousands, then waiting months without any work finished. Customers could not reach the manager.

According to this BBB warning, the organization could not track him down either. KY3 tracked the owners down two months ago. The owner is tied to both businesses. We discovered Glenn Jessen with Overland Roof Exchange and Midwest Roofing Commercial and Residential used to work in Colorado. The Colorado Attorney General sued him. Investigators say he used ‘deceptive and illegal means to lock consumers into doing business.’ Jessen has a $6.5 million judgment against him.

KY3′s Ashley Reynolds interviewed him. CLICK HERE: https://www.ky3.com/2021/08/11/your-side-investigation-customers-want-refunds-springfield-roof-company/

As for the three customers we talked to in our original story, only one has received a refund.

