Camden County prosecutor files statutory rape charge against man

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County prosecutor charged a man for sexual relations with a minor.

Trevan Mathew Isaacs, 22, faces a statutory rape charge. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Investigators say Isaacs solicited images from the girl under the age of 14 via SnapChat in March. Investigators say they then met to have sexual intercourse. Investigators say Isaacs admitted to the act, knowing the girl was underage.

Isaacs faces a rape charge in Morgan County too.

