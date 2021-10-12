CLEAN GREEN INITIATIVE: The city of Springfield asks for more volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 200 have registered for litter cleanup and beautification opportunities so far this fall through Clean Green Springfield. Additional volunteers are needed for a variety of upcoming cleanup events and opportunities in October – November.

Thanks to the help of more than 1,000 volunteers who made the spring 2021 launch of Clean Green Springfield a success (picking up more than 19 tons of litter alone), the city and project partners are hosting the second round of litter cleanup and Greenup opportunities this fall. Individuals, families, civic and faith groups, and employer teams are encouraged to participate in one or more of numerous cleanup and beautification opportunities.

“We learned in the springtime that volunteers are interested in simple and fun ways to serve their community,” explains Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement Cora Scott. “By picking up litter, you notice the immediate transformation of a roadway, stream, or neighborhood and that’s really gratifying.”

Volunteers who register will be able to pick up their volunteer packets 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15. The drive-through event located at the City’s Environmental Resource Center (290 E. Central Street) will equip participants with T-shirts, volunteer information, and litter cleanup supplies.

Get registered at cleangreensgf.com and learn more.

Upcoming cleanup opportunities include:

Doling Park Point of Pride Cleanup Event (Rescheduled from Oct. 2)9 a.m. – noon | Saturday, Oct. 23

The Doling Branch that runs through Springfield’s historic Doling Park is a new stream segment added to the city’s Adopt-A-Stream program in 2021. This section has yet to be adopted and needs some love. Parking is available at Doling Park (301 E. Talmage Street) in their northeast parking lot near the tennis courts.

Neighborhood Cleanups

Seven of the city’s registered neighborhoods plan to host neighborhood cleanups scheduled in October through early November. Volunteers will have the opportunity to sign up for three shifts – Morning (roughly 7-11), Lunchtime (roughly 11-2), Afternoon (roughly 2-7). Volunteers can choose to register as part of the “Cleanup Support Crew,” to help neighbors unload items at the cleanup site, or the “Litter Team,” and participate in road and alleyway cleanups throughout the neighborhoods.

Galloway Village Neighborhood Cleanup 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Galloway Baptist Church (2816 E. Republic Road)

Grant Beach Neighborhood Cleanup 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Tuesday & Wednesday, Oct. 19-20 at Central Assembly of God (1301 N. Boonville)

West Central Neighborhood Cleanup 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Southside Baptist Church (465 S. Grant Ave.)

Oak Grove Neighborhood Cleanup 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Thursday, Oct. 28 at East Grand Church of Christ (2220 Grand Street)

Delaware Neighborhood Cleanup 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Thursday, Nov. 4 at Westminster Presbyterian (1551 E. Portland)

Roadway & Stream Cleanups

Through the City’s Adopt-a-Street and Adopt-a-Stream programs, committed volunteers to keep our city’s roadways and streams free from litter and debris. Register for a one-time cleanup or commit to adopt a section and keep it clean year-round. The City will provide the trash bags, you tell us when and where to pick them up when filled!

Landfill Voucher Opportunity

The City has allocated $10,000 to provide 500 vouchers to cover tipping fees at the landfill (a $20 value). This voucher is available to Springfield residents and will cover the disposal of up to 1,240 pounds of waste per citizen, which generally accounts for a pickup truck or trailer-load of household bulky items. Citizens may be required to cover the difference if disposing of extremely heavy items like shingles or dense furniture. Register to receive a tipping fee voucher at cleangreensgf.com.

Learn more about these opportunities and register at cleangreensgf.com.

