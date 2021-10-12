Crews reset damaged headstones at historic Greene County cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews reset even headstones at a historic Greene County cemetery after vandals damaged them.

In June, vandals damaged the monuments at McElhaney Cemetery. The damaged headstones included those of Civil War veterans and the site’s namesake E.L. McElhaney. Thanks to fundraising efforts by cemetery caretaker Gene Davison, all seven headstones have been reset and fortified against any more vandalism.

Davison says it was disheartening when the monuments were damaged, but he’s happy the publicity surrounding the vandalism put a spotlight on the history of the site.

