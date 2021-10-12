Advertisement

Family announces memorial services for Springfield attorney Dee Wampler

Springfield attorney Dee Wampler.
Springfield attorney Dee Wampler.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of Springfield attorney Dee Wampler announced services planned following his sudden death.

Wampler died Friday while working on a case in St. Louis.  

Wampler, an attorney with more than 50 years of courtroom experience, was an assistant Greene County Prosecutor from 1967 to 1970. From 1971-72 he was the head Greene County Prosecutor. In 1973, he opened his law firm.

Wampler took part in some of the biggest trials in Ozarks’ history. He even represented mob boss John Gotti when he was brought to the Federal Medical Center in Springfield in 2001-2002.

The Christian conservative was a mover-and-shaker in the community known by just about everyone and actively involved in civic causes, lecturing and writing books.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Second Baptist Church near U.S. 65 and Battlefield. His funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the church.

