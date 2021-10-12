Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida family is heartbroken and shocked after a fully vaccinated, 58-year-old man with no co-morbid conditions died of COVID-19.

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being near the ocean and going on vacations with his family. He died Sept. 19 from COVID-19 after more than a month in the hospital.

“It’s unimaginable grief,” said his wife, Jamie Konidare. “He was a beautiful, handsome, strong, healthy, kindhearted guy who was loved by so many people.”

The two met in 1985 at “The Palm Beach Post,” where Vincent Konidare worked for 36 years.

Now, Vincent Konidare’s family is left with memories but also questions, like how a man they say had no preexisting conditions and who was fully vaccinated could die from COVID-19. He received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.

“He did what he was supposed to do. He did what he was told to do. He was trying to protect his family, and he just felt like it was the right thing to do. He felt that if he did get COVID, he would not die, that it would save him,” Jamie Konidare said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that out of the more than 185 million fully vaccinated Americans, 6,617 people have died from COVID-19, as of Oct. 4. That amounts to 1 out of every 25,000 fully vaccinated Americans dying from the virus.

The majority of those deadly breakthrough cases are people over 65.

None of the companies offering a COVID-19 vaccine has ever claimed it would be completely effective at preventing death from the virus.

In the wake of her loss, Jamie Konidare is reminding everyone to stay on guard during the pandemic, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Go ahead and get vaccinated because I still feel like it’s the right thing to do but to not let down your guard. You still need to wear your mask. You still need to stay away from super spreader events and follow all the other guidelines,” she said.

In addition to his wife, Vincent Konidare is survived by his two children.

