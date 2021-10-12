Advertisement

INFLUENZA MAP: See a breakdown of flu cases in Arkansas & Missouri

Courtesy: Centers for Disease Control
Courtesy: Centers for Disease Control(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP/KY3) - The influenza bug is beginning to show up in Arkansas and Missouri.

The Centers for Disease Control released its latest flu numbers. The CDC rated the spread of the flu as ‘minimal’ in Arkansas. Health leaders report no regional outbreaks in the state.

The CDC rated the flu as ‘low’ in Missouri. Health leaders say despite the ‘low’ rating, there are a few areas of concern. Outbreaks have happened in the Columbia and Poplar Bluff areas. The CDC considers the Springfield area as ‘low.’

See an interactive look at influenza cases throughout the U.S. CLICK HERE: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/usmap.htm

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles D. Turner faces a first-degree domestic assault charge after stabbing the Mercy...
Prosecutor charges man for stabbing mother of his child at Mercy’s Surgery Center in Springfield
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
As a warm front arrives from the south, moisture will increase and scattered storms are expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Tuesday, but storms return tonight
On Your Side: Why you might owe the IRS
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire announces concert at JQH Arena
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Camden County prosecutor files statutory rape charge against man
Clean Green/Springfield, Mo.
CLEAN GREEN INITIATIVE: The city of Springfield asks for more volunteers
As a warm front arrives from the south, moisture will increase and scattered storms are expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Tuesday, but storms return tonight