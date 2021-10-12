INFLUENZA MAP: See a breakdown of flu cases in Arkansas & Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP/KY3) - The influenza bug is beginning to show up in Arkansas and Missouri.

The Centers for Disease Control released its latest flu numbers. The CDC rated the spread of the flu as ‘minimal’ in Arkansas. Health leaders report no regional outbreaks in the state.

The CDC rated the flu as ‘low’ in Missouri. Health leaders say despite the ‘low’ rating, there are a few areas of concern. Outbreaks have happened in the Columbia and Poplar Bluff areas. The CDC considers the Springfield area as ‘low.’

See an interactive look at influenza cases throughout the U.S. CLICK HERE: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/usmap.htm

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.